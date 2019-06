BUSINESS

Government approval for wrinkle-smoothening botulinum toxin Medytoxin is proceeding as planned in China under the name Neuronox, Korean BTX maker Medytox said Wednesday in a regulatory filing.It came in response to a local media report that claimed the China Food and Drug Administration has ceased its review of Neuronox.On Wednesday, shares of Medytox shares closed at 435,000 won ($370), down 7.76 percent from a day earlier.Medytox said the Neuronox is in the final stage of the approval process, and it has not been notified of any cessation of review.Medytox had applied for sales approval of Neuronox in China in February 2018.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)