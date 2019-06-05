Release date out for Netmarble's 'BTS World' mobile game

BUSINESS

BTS World (Netmarble)

Korea’s second-biggest game company Netmarble will release its new mobile game “BTS World” globally on June 26, the company announced Wednesday.The worldwide release excludes China, where governmental approval is a prerequisite for foreign games to launch. China has been reluctant to grant approval for Korean game companies since a 2017 political rift involving the deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in Korea.Netmarble explained that “BTS World” will be a storytelling simulation game where players take on the role of manager of K-pop boy band BTS. As managers, players are assigned tasks to help BTS grow from trainees to stars on the world stage. Players collect photo cards for each of the bandmates and upgrade them by completing missions of the “BTS story.” As the story develops, original video content featuring the idols is released, including video phone calls with the stars where prerecorded clips help create a realistic conversation.Industry experts predicted Netmarble shares to rise on the back of BTS’ global fame. In addition to the group’s string of international successes at the Billboard and Golden Disk Awards, BTS days ago became the first K-pop group to perform at two sold-out Wembley Stadium concerts in London.Netmarble is the second largest shareholder of Big Hit Entertainment, with a 25.22 percent stake. Bang Joon-hyuk, founder and chairman of Netmarble, is cousins with Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of Big Hit Entertainment. Netmarble is reportedly one of five final bidders for a controlling stake in Nexon Korea’s parent company NXC -- a deal said to be worth up to 15 trillion won ($12.7 billion) and the biggest gaming deal worldwide.Netmarble and Big Hit Entertainment will gradually unveil background music for “BTS World,” with the first song released as sung by Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. Early registration for “BTS World” downloads began on May 10. Users can visit the official registration webpage (https://btsw.netmarble.com) to try a teaser minigame.Takeone Company developed the game with the Unity platform.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)