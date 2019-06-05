Pyongyang has 27 diplomats dispatched to UN offices: report

NATIONAL

North Korea`s UN Ambassador Kim Song addresses attendees during a news conference at UN headquarters Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

North Korea has 27 diplomats dispatched as permanent representatives to three UN offices as of this year, a US-based media outlet reported Wednesday.According to Radio Free Asia, Pyongyang has nine diplomats -- including Ambassador Kim Song -- stationed at the UN’s New York headquarters, and nine -- including Han Tae-song, the ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva -- dispatched to Switzerland.Another nine are in Vienna, Austria, where international organizations, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, are located.Radio Free Asia analyzed the latest “Blue Book,” a directory of permanent missions deployed to UN offices around the world, published by the UN Protocol and Liaison Service.Although the number of representatives was the same as last year, there appears to be personnel changes, the RFA said. In 2016, 29 were dispatched to UN offices.Kim Kwang-sop, North Korean ambassador to Austria, appears to have held the position for 26 years, since he was appointed in 1993. He is married to Kim Kyong-chin, the eldest child of late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his second wife, Kim Song-ae. In 2009, the ambassador became the dean of the diplomatic corps in Austria.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)