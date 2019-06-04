1 more victim of Hungary boat collision found

NATIONAL

The Hungarian police recovered one more body believed to be a Korean after divers found two victims from the Danube River boat collision last week, said an official from Korea's emergency team dispatched to the accident site on Tuesday.



The body was pulled from underwater, 55 kilometers south from the site of the accident, according to the officials.



A rescue crew works on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP-Yonhap)

The death toll of the tragic incident increased to 10 among 33 Korean tourists who were on the boat that capsized and sank in the river after colliding with a bigger cruise ship. The 16 others are still missing.



“A male body dressed in black was found by a Hungarian Army helicopter,” the official from Korea’s quick response team said.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)