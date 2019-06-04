FM meets with new GCF chief

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (right) shakes hands with Yannick Glemarec, the new head of the Green Climate Fund, in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

In April, Yannick Glemarec took office as the new executive director of the GFC, the South Korea-based UN climate fund aimed at channeling money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle global warming.Kang cited the importance of the GCF's role in implementing the Paris climate accord and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the ministry said.In response, Glemarec requested that South Korea play a leading role in tackling various issues related to climate change, it added. (Yonhap)