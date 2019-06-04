[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s The Spa presents special spa treatment programs for the summer.The Vitamin Pulse Facial program includes a 30-minute back massage and one-hour anti-aging massage.The Green & Citrus treatment consists of a 90-minute body massage along with a bottle of organic cleanse juice.The Spa allows customers to choose the type of music to be played during its treatments.Treatments cost 220,000 won each. For more information or reservations, call The Spa at (02) 799-8808.Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents an all-inclusive package for summer.Staying in a Superior Room, guests can have access to the swimming pool, enjoy barbecue dining at the grill restaurant and have unlimited coffee at the cafe within the property.The deal is available to those who reserve for two or more nights at the price of 520,000 won for the hotel and 580,000 won for the resort. The package will be available until the end of August.For more information or reservations, call Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli presents bingsu topped with summer fruits.Four varieties of bingsu -- Koreans’ favorite summer dessert made from shaved ice -- are on offer, featuring melon, pineapple, avocado and mango as the main toppings. The large desserts are designed to be shared by two to three people.Each bingsu is accompanied by small bowls of nuts, sweet red bean paste and rice cakes.The bingsu is priced 43,000 to 48,000 won and will be offered through the end of September.For inquiries, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.JW Marriott Seoul presents the JW Luxury Suite Moments package for guests looking for a private party space.The package includes a five-hour use of the hotel’s Ambassador Penthouse or Business Suite. Rooms will come prepared with finger foods, desserts, wine, beer and other drinks. Each guest will receive a hand cream from the hotel, and a bottle of perfume will be given to each room.The Ambassador Penthouse allows a maximum of eight guests at 3.3 million won, while the Business Suite allows six guests at 550,000 won.For more information or reservations, call JW Marriott Seoul Square at (02) 6282-6282.Park Hyatt Busan’s Lumi Spa presents the skin-cleansing Purifying Package treatment program.The session is a 90-minute body care program consisting of a 50-minute body massage and 40-minute facial treatment.After controlling oil and moisture of the facial skin, the therapist will cleanse it with thermal tonic and cleanser from a French luxury spa brand, followed by exfoliation and an deep cleansing oil massage. A mineral mask will be applied. Finally, cooling therapy will wrap the session up.The Purifying Package costs 209,000 won per person on weekdays and 242,000 won on weekends. It is available until June 30. For more information or reservations, call Lumi Spa at (051) 990-1440.