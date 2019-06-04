Samsung starts 6G network research at new center

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has embarked on initial research on the sixth-generation telecommunications network by launching a new research center.Samsung recently formed the Advanced Communications Research Center under Samsung Research, the company’s main R&D organization, based in southern Seoul.The tech giant has expanded the existing telecommunications research team to the level of a center after the launch of fifth-generation technologies.“The current team on telecommunications technology standards has been expanded to start leading research on the 6G network,” said a Samsung official.Along with the 6G network, Samsung Research is in charge of conducting R&D on artificial intelligence and robotics.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)