Samsung CEO says Galaxy Home to be launched in Q3

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics’ Consumer Electronics CEO Kim Hyun-suk said Tuesday that the company will launch the Galaxy Home speaker in the third quarter of this year.



“The Galaxy Home speaker, which will be the center of Samsung’s home appliances, is planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year,” Kim told The Korea Herald in response to a question.



Kim answered the question after a press conference held to unveil Samsung’s new lifestyle-focused vision for consumer electronics, Project Prism, and launch a customization-focused refrigerator lineup called Bespoke.



That time frame -- the middle of the second half of the year -- has been widely interpreted to mean the third quarter, according to other Samsung executives.





(Yonhap)