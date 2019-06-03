[Diplomatic Circuit] Moon to make state visit to Sweden June 14-15

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will make a state visit to Sweden from June 14-15 at the invitation of His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, the Embassy of Sweden in Seoul said.The president will lead a delegation comprising South Korean government ministers and business representatives. First Lady Kim Jung-sook will be joining him on the trip.As a part of his eight-day Nordic visit, which begins June 9, Moon will also visit Finland and Norway.The upcoming trip is “a part of his efforts to realize innovative growth, peace and an inclusive nation, the administration’s three priorities,” said the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae.President Moon will attend an official welcoming ceremony, a state luncheon and a dinner hosted by the Swedish king.The president will then hold a summit with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to discuss ways to deepen diplomatic ties on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of their establishment. Economic cooperation on technology and in innovative industries will be discussed at the meeting.“There is considerable potential for increased trade and strengthened exchanges, including in innovation, research, digital transformation and the creative industries,” Ambassador Jakob Hallgren said.The two leaders will discuss the Moon administration’s vision of an “inclusive country” as well as Sweden’s experience as a cradle of cooperative labor-management relations.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)