'Parasite' smashes S. Korean box office

The Cannes-crowned "Parasite" smashed the weekend box office in South Korea, surpassing a cumulative 3 million admissions on the fourth day of its run, data showed Monday.Released Thursday, the flick sold 2.78 million tickets from Friday to Sunday for a total of 3.36 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.Directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Song Kang-ho, the family satire won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first South Korean title to grab the highest honor at the prominent film festival.Unlike unpopular award-winning films in the past, "Parasite" seems to appeal to Korean viewers, with its unexpected plot and a mixture of suspense, horror and humor.Walt Disney's live-action film "Aladdin" retained the second spot with an additional 737,000 viewers over the Friday-Sunday period, totaling 2.15 million admissions.Hollywood monster film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" soared to third place after attracting 181,000 moviegoers during the weekend.Local crime thriller "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil," former No. 1, dropped to fourth, garnering an additional 159,000 tickets to its total of 3.28 million. (Yonhap)