U.S. senators vow support for tension-reducing moves on Korean Peninsula

NATIONAL

U.S. senators pledged active congressional support Friday to continue close coordination between Seoul and Washington on easing military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and to further promote the bilateral alliance, Seoul's defense ministry said.



The senators -- Angus King (I-ME), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) -- made the commitment during a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on the sidelines of the ongoing Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore.



The minister expressed appreciation for their strong support for peace-building initiatives on the peninsula, stressing that the Seoul-Washington alliance and their combined posture "are stronger than ever before," according to the ministry.



Noting that the implementation of the inter-Korean military agreement signed last year will serve as a basis for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a lasting peace, Jeong also asked for their continued backing, the ministry added.



During the third inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September 2018, the two Koreas signed the Comprehensive Military Agreement, which includes a series of measures such as the stopping of all hostile acts against each other, to reduce tensions on the peninsula and build trust.



The senators, in response, said the meeting helped boost their understanding of South Korea's endeavors to create a nuclear-free peninsula and led them to confirm the strong bilateral alliance and combined military readiness of the two countries, the ministry noted. (Yonhap)