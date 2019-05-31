NATIONAL

Moon talks about Hungary boat sinking with foreign ambassadors By Yonhap Published : May 31, 2019 - 20:29

The deadly boat sinking in Hungary earlier this week was a topic of President Moon Jae-in‘s conversations with a group of new foreign ambassadors here Friday, his office said.



Presenting their credentials, five ambassadors based in Seoul and a dozen others stationed in different countries but doubling as ambassadors here expressed a chorus of condolences over the sinking of the sightseeing ship on the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday night (local time). A total of 33 South Koreans were aboard it, seven of whom have been confirmed dead, with 19 others still missing.



“Many South Korean people are saddened by the unfortunate accident,” Moon said during the two-hour meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, according to presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung.



He added, “Thank you for your warm words of comfort. The efforts to find missing people are in full swing, and the South Korean people are eagerly waiting for everyone to return home. I hope you will pray together.”



Moon said Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was absent from the ceremony as she was currently in Hungary.



The president especially welcomed the 12 ambassadors based in foreign countries.



“Seeing the 12 ambassadors from various continents including Asia, Europe and Africa, I have started to keenly feel, once again, how the diplomatic stage, on which we should pursue cooperation and co-prosperity, is broad,” Moon was quoted as saying.



He requested their nations’ continued support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.



The gathered dignitaries included envoys from Botswana, Iceland and Palau. (Yonhap)








