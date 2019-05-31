Global biopharma firms back open innovation with Korean startups

BUSINESS

The presidential announcement to inject 4 trillion won ($3.36 billion) in the bio-health industry has called the market’s attention to biotech and novel drug development.Embracing the momentum, a number of Korean startups have chosen to reduce errors and expand overseas market access through open innovation with global pharma players.Johnson and Johnson Korea has since 2017 co-hosted the “Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge” with the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.The event awards a maximum of two startups a total 150 million won and a one-year tenancy at the Seoul Bio Hub in Seoul’s Dongdaemun. Winners also get the chance to receive scientific- and business-oriented mentoring from Johnson and Johnson.This year’s application period, as in the two preceding occasions, will open in November.Winning contestants from 2018’s “QuickFire Challenge: Robotics and Digital Surgery” were Medipixel and BiLab.Medipixel is a Seoul-based startup that uses artificial intelligence for robotic medical operations. Once a doctor picks the optimal tool for the operation, Medipixel’s robot can carry out the precision procedure for percutaneous coronary intervention, in which a stent is used to open up a blood vessel. BiLab, on the other hand, produces medical monitoring devices for electric impedance tomography for breathing problems while sleeping.Pfizer Korea runs the “Pfizer Essential Health Digital Open Innovation” competition to discover venture startups who will co-develop health care solutions for a better medical service environment.In the latest contest, Pfizer Korea assigned each competing team a mentor with corresponding characteristics for what the participants felt was an in-depth consultation.Winning candidates last year were the “Back Keeper” team, whose idea was to use the internet of things to help people maintain good posture and prevent back pain; the “Itchtector” team, who offered a solution to alleviate itchiness in patients through applying algorithms to quantify movements; “Heart Post Office,” which came up with a social media application to establish a parent-child connection to treat teenage depression; “Kongdak,” which suggested a big data application to pre-emptively tackle musculoskeletal disease and pain in parallel with hospital treatment; and “Ring of Ajou,” a band-type smoke sensor and application that analyzes users’ smoking habits to dissuade heavy smoking.Novartis Korea has signed a letter of intent to open the Novartis Korea Innovation Partnering Office at the Seoul Bio Hub with the Korea Health Industry Development Institute. Through the office, slated to open later in June, Novartis Korea seeks to identify budding bio leaders with expertise in artificial intelligence and big data for collaboration.In early May, Bayer Korea announced Plasmapp, AllLive Healthcare and InHandPlus as the three winning startups for “The 3rd Grants4Apps Korea” -- a simulation program to foster health care startups. It serves as the Korean local version of Bayer’s worldwide digital health care startup open innovation program, “Grants4Apps Accelerator.”“G4A Korea” has a partnership with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and provides precision mentoring for promising Korean startups’ global market penetration strategy.Merck Korea has since 2015 run its innovation center in Darmstadt, southwest Germany, to promote startups in the field of health care, life science and functional raw ingredients.Startups across the world, including from Korea, can apply to benefit from Merck Korea’s working space and research grant. Merck Korea’s “Global Accelerator Program” opens twice a year and selects up to 10 startups annually. Selected startups attend workshops hosted by Merck Korea with the end goal of signing a business partnership.Merck Korea also opened a M.Lab Collaboration Center in the Songdo district of Incheon in 2016, where some 10 Merck scientists closely collaborate with Korean biopharmaceutical companies such as Samsung BioLogics and Celltrion.Sanofi-Aventis Korea is constantly searching for up-and-coming bio firms in Korea for joint projects. It called for Korean startups for the “Viva Technology” startup road show in Paris in June 2017. Through Sanofi venture, the company offers investments and consulting programs to local startups.Boehringer Ingelheim Korea has run the “Making More Health Changemaker” program since 2014 to cultivate new bio firms to innovate on rigid paradigms and create positive changes. Some 50 teams annually apply to the program, and over the past five years a total 23 teams have had the boon of Boehringer Ingelheim’s mentorship for business development.The city of Seoul in 2017 proclaimed it would invest 30 billion won by 2023 to provide bio startups with some 150 types of research machinery, including cell incubators and germ sterilizers. The city government had said it plans to make the Hongneung area of Dongdaemun, where the Seoul Bio Hub is located, into a bio medical cluster.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)