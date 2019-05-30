FM to head to Hungary to cope with deadly boat sinking

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will head to Hungary later Thursday to oversee rescue and other efforts to cope with a deadly boat sinking that left at least seven South Koreans dead and 19 others missing, her ministry said.



"Minister Kang will head to the site of the accident to lead the on-site operations underway by our officials," ministry spokesman Kim In-chul told a press briefing.







(Yonhap)

"The ministry will mobilize every effort to effectively and swiftly deal with the situation by coordinating closely with the Hungarian authorities," he said.The accident happened Wednesday night local time when the tourist boat, carrying 33 South Koreans, collided with another vessel in the Danube River. (Yonhap)