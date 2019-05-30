[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Launched in 1985, the long-running Everland Rose Festival opens every year in May. This year it continues until June 16. At a 20,000-square-meter rose garden, visitors can see various kinds of flowers while enjoying the amusement park.It is held inside Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and is open to visitors of all ages.To find out more about the event, including admission fees and how to get there, visit everland.com for information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Jeonju Hanok Village is holding the “Walk with a King” tour every Saturday through Oct. 26, with the exception of Aug. 3 and 8.The tour is open to up to 100 people. A guide will take you around the beautiful city of Jeonju, including a spot that offers a special view of Gyeongggijeon Shrine.Admission fees are 10,000 won per person, and the hours are from 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.The Daejeon Craft Beer & Music Festival, which first started in 2016, is co-hosted by Weizen Haus and Daejon MBC. Visitors can enjoy up to 100 varieties of craft beer, local cuisine, and performances by popular music artists.It runs until Sunday, and the hours are between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.The festival is open to visitors aged 19 or over, and the admission fee is 10,000 won.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330, the homepage (www.weizenhaus.com) is only in Korean.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambience created by lighting. It comprises a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.It continues until Oct. 31, and fees are 6,000 won per person.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.The Danoje Festival includes rituals such as the Daegwallyeong Guksa Seonghwangje (a tribute to Monk Beomil, believed to protect Gangneung) and Yeongsinje (a deity greeting ritual).Folk performances, ssireum wrestling, swing riding, and tug-of-war competitions follow these rituals. During the Danoje Festival, visitors are also invited to participate in various events: watching a traditional wedding ceremony, making surichui rice cake and washing one’s hair in iris-infused water.The event is free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit www.danojefestival.or.kr.