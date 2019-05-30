[Newsmaker] Opposition lawmaker stripped of parliamentary seat as top court confirms jail term

NATIONAL

Rep. Lee Woo-hyun of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. (Yonhap)

The Supreme Court sentenced Rep. Lee Woo-hyun of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to seven years in prison Thursday for taking illegal political funds worth some 1 billion won ($839,278).The ruling stripped Lee of his parliamentary seat.Under the law, an elected official loses his or her post if sentenced to imprisonment without forced labor for criminal cases.The top court withheld a lower court's ruling that also includes 160 million won in fines, accusing Lee of violating the political funds law.Lee was convicted of having received a total of 1.18 billion won in illegal funds from 19 regional politicians and businesspersons since 2014. He also faces charges of accepting bribes worth some 120 million won.Lower courts said Lee violated the political funds law that calls for ensuring the transparency of money and curbing corruption. (Yonhap)