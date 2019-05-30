Moon orders launch of emergency response team on Hungary boat sinking

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Thursday to use every possible means to rescue South Korean tourists, whose boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, in cooperation with the local authorities, his office said.



Moon received a briefing on the incident from Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.



The president also ordered the formation of a government-level response team, headed by the foreign minister, she added.







The government plans to dispatch a team of officials to Hungary as well.The sightseeing ship was carrying 32 South Korean passengers and two crew members, when it sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest on Wednesday night (local time), news reports said.Seven of them were reported to be dead, while 19 people remain missing. (Yonhap)