Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon orders launch of emergency response team on Hungary boat sinking

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 30, 2019 - 09:09
  • Updated : May 30, 2019 - 09:09

South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Thursday to use every possible means to rescue South Korean tourists, whose boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, in cooperation with the local authorities, his office said.

Moon received a briefing on the incident from Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

The president also ordered the formation of a government-level response team, headed by the foreign minister, she added.


(Yonhap)

The government plans to dispatch a team of officials to Hungary as well.

The sightseeing ship was carrying 32 South Korean passengers and two crew members, when it sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest on Wednesday night (local time), news reports said.

Seven of them were reported to be dead, while 19 people remain missing. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114