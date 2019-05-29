Moblie carriers turn to K-pop idols to boost 5G popularity

BUSINESS

With South Korea’s mobile carriers focusing on expanding the commercial use of 5G cellular network services since their launch last month, K-pop idols have emerged as an attractive package capable of boosting the popularity among consumers.



SK Telecom, KT and LG Upus have been introducing various services that allow subscribers to enjoy the performances of K-pop stars in an optimal environment by combining virtual reality technology with the hyperspeed network to transform the watching experience.



Given the K-pop contents’ growing appeal to tech-savvy, young subscribers, the telecom firms are pinning hopes that the entertainment platform can be an efficient starting point for boosting the popularity of their 5G services.



“Since the launch of 5G services, consumption of VR contents has increased a lot,” said Yang Maeng-suk, head of SKT’s 5G business division. “We will continue to provide more suitable contents with various themes.”







Up-and-coming K-pop stars compete on “Produce X 101” on SKT’s 5G-based streaming service. SKT



The country’s biggest mobile carrier has introduced 5G-based streaming service for an audition contest similar to “American Idol” for up-and-coming K-pop stars. Its subscribers have been able to watch “Produce X 101” via VR gadgets since May 18.In order to deliver natural streaming of VR-based contents, SKT said it recorded the performances of “Produce X 101” with special 3D cameras and 5G network. The video footage is at least four times as clear as previous camera recordings.KT, with a full-fledged campaign for its 5G prowess, has also come up with its own streaming platform for those seeking to watch K-pop stars in a more intimate fashion.Through the service called “Music Live,” subscribers can watch performances from almost every camera angle possible. It has also prepared “Sing Stealer” contents using 5G technology to notch up the karaoke experience.“Now our subscribers don’t have to go to a concert to enjoy live music,” said Kim Hoon-bae, head of new media business division at KT. “More 5G-related contents will follow to maximize consumer satisfaction.”LG Uplus, for its part, has capitalized on augmented reality to bring K-pop stars closer to fans. Through the service called “My favorite 3D stars,” subscribers can create an AR-based image of stars and enjoy the experience of dancing alongside them.According to Seoul-based research center Good Data Cooperation, K-pop contents hold the biggest influence in capturing public attention. “Produce X 101” was chosen as the most powerful TV show for creating popularity.“Creating an ecosystem is key to boosting 5G appeal to general consumers,” said Kim Yeon-hak of Kim Yeon-hak of Sogang University of Technology Innovation Policy and Economy and Finance. “VR and AR-related contents can help.”