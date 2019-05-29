LG V50 ThinQ leads Korea’s 5G smartphone market

BUSINESS

(LG Electronics)

LG Electronics’ V50 ThinQ is leading the 5G smartphone market in South Korea with high popularity for the dual screen phone’s powerful multimedia features, the company said Wednesday.An initial volume of 100,000 V50 ThinQ phones were sold out since the device’s launch on May 10, and sales are continuing to rise, it said.Instead of a foldable screen smartphone, LG chose to offer a flip-cover dual display form factor for more powerful multimedia experiences on the high-speed network-enabled device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 application processor and 5G modem chip X50.The phone’s second screen is 6.2 inches, while the main display is 6.4 inches diagonally for immersive viewing.To support the large-size dual screen phone with five cameras in total, LG adopted a 4,000 milliampere-hour battery with a 2.7-fold increase in the size of the cooling system that reduces heat inside the device.“Since the 5G phone is designed to process much more information and high-resolution visual data such as 4K and augment reality-virtual reality, the company put top priority on safety of the device,” a company official said.LG had previously planned to roll out the 5G device in April, but postponed the release due to complaints about poor connection between devices and the newly commercialized 5G network.The LG V50 ThinQ will go on sale in the North American market starting Friday via mobile carrier Sprint and hit Europe in the second half of this year.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)