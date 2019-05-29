Hyundai Steel showcases steel sculptures at Suncheon Bay

H-Steel Atelier is Hyundai Steel’s corporate social responsibility project that aims to convey a soft and friendly image of steel through arts and culture. It is also a chance for local young artists to create artworks.
This year, a contest was open to the public to create artworks in line with the theme of “Nature’s Play Designed with Steel.” Of the submissions, three steel sculptures that reflected Suncheon’s ecology and culture were chosen to be displayed at Suncheon Bay, the steelmaker said.
|Students at Suncheon fly messages of hope as part of the H-Steel Atelier project. (Hyundai Steel)
In addition, some 200 elementary school students residing in Suncheon participated in the H-Steel Atelier project inspired by hooded cranes, a symbol of Suncheon Bay. Students wrote on feathers messages of hope for the recovery of nature and life.
Hyundai Steel’s Suncheon plant manager Kim Won-bae said the money to fund H-Steel Atelier was voluntarily raised by Hyundai Steel executives and employees, and an additional amount that matched initial funds was contributed by the company.
Last year, the same project installed five sculptures at the Samsun San Arboretum in Dangjin.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)