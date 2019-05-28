Hyundai Motor delivers Nexo to Malaysia’s energy supplier

|Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle Nexo is displayed at a hydrogen charging station in Sarawak, Malaysia. (Hyundai Motor)
According to Hyundai Motor, two Nexo cars have been delivered to Sarawak Energy Berhad, a state-run energy supplier, during the opening ceremony for Southeast Asia’s first hydrogen charging station.
The ceremony was attended by officials including Hyundai Motor’s Asia-Pacific sales division chief Lee Yong-seok and Sarawak Energy Berhad CEO Sharbini Suhaili and Sarawak state Mayor Abang Johari Openg.
According to Hyundai, Nexo cars will be used as the Malaysian firm’s test vehicles in the public sector. Sarawak Energy Berhad has been running a project to build environmentally friendly infrastructure and hydrogen production facilities for transport innovation.
“Starting off with the delivery of two Nexo cars to Malaysia, the company will continue to expand Nexo sales in other Southeast Asian countries,” said a Hyundai Motor official.
The automaker said it sold 1,000 Nexo cars from January to May.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)