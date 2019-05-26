GS Home Shopping invests $1.2m in Vietnamese home-sharing startup

BUSINESS

GS Home Shopping, a leading home shopping channel operator here, said Sunday that it has invested $1.2 million in Luxstay, a Vietnamese home-sharing platform that targets the Southeast Asian market.



The deal marks GS Home Shopping's second such investment in an e-commerce startup based in Vietnam.





Courtesy of Luxstay

In January this year, the South Korean company invested $3 million in another e-commerce venture firm, Leflair, which focuses on premium-branded products for women, men, children and homes.Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing countries in the travel industry, is a destination favored by South Korean tourists for its low costs and diverse attractions.The quarterly figure for South Korean tourists visiting Vietnam soared more than 24 percent in the first three months of this year, exceeding the 1 million mark for the first time, industry data showed.Given the current pace of growth, the annual figure is widely estimated to exceed 4 million for this year.After topping the 1 million level for the first time in 2015, the annual number of South Korean tourists to Vietnam rose to 2.42 million in 2017 and 3.44 million last year. (Yonhap)