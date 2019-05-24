Govt. is making military brain-dead: main opposition leader

NATIONAL

Liberty Korea Party chief Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

The chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Hwang Kyo-ahn criticized the liberal government’s conciliatory policy toward North Korea on Thursday, claiming it making the military “brain-dead.”“Even when politicians speak of peace, the military should prevent weakening of its defense posture,” Hwang said in the party’s supreme council meeting held in Goseong, Gangwon Province.As part of a political campaign promoting people’s livelihood, the conservative party leader visited the region, where a fire broke out burning more than 470 homes and 900 livestock facilities early last month.“The government has made our military brain-dead, as it is trying to avoid getting on the nerves of North Korea,” Hwang said.“The Defense Ministry is still ‘analyzing’ the nature of missiles launched by the North, and the Air Force also has not held an integration ceremony after introducing the stealth F-35 fighter jets in March.”As North Korea fired multiple projectiles into the East Sea on May 4 and 9, the South Korean government has maintained it is analyzing the exact nature of the projectiles that were fired. Seoul only confirmed that Pyongyang launched two “short-range” missiles on May 9.South Korea’s Air Force took over two F-35 fighter jets in late March, and was set to hold an integration ceremony in April or May. But it has been delayed to the latter half of this year to reflect changing factors, according to military officials.While opinions are divided, the liberal government’s stance has often become the target for conservatives pursuing a hardline stance against North Korea.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)