Diageo Korea introduces fully paid family leave for employees

BUSINESS

(Diageo Korea)

Diageo Korea, the South Korean unit of the liquor maker, said Friday it will offer fully paid family leave for employees from July.This is in line with the headquarters’ global family leave policy, introduced as part of efforts to become a leading employer in the area of gender equality in the workplace and to create a more inclusive corporate culture, according to the company.Both female and male employees will benefit from paid family leave of up to 26 weeks and four weeks.Diageo has pushed to roll out the new family leave policy at all its offices worldwide. It hopes that all countries will eventually offer equal maternity and paternity leave.“Diageo Korea has been making great efforts to become an employer that supports gender equality in the workplace and respects diversity and inclusion,” said Diageo Korea Human Resources Director Tabby Kim.“With the new family leave policy taking effect in July, we want to help everyone to make the most of life and be the best they can be at home and at work, and we also hope to help drive societal change.”Last year, Diageo Korea implemented flexible working hours to enhance competitiveness by building a diverse and inclusive corporate culture.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)