K-water hosts global forum to address water scarcity

DAEJEON -- Scientists, government officials and representatives of global environmental organizations gathered in Daejeon City on Thursday to discuss water shortage around the world and possible response measures at the 2019 International Drought Forum.



Organized jointly by Korea Water Resources Corp., or K-water, the South Korean Ministry of Environment and Asia Water Council, the forum running through Friday touches upon a range of issues related to water scarcity, such as countermeasures by global governments to alleviate severe water shortages, and the latest technologies to tackle daunting issues.







Participants of 2019 International Drought Forum, a conference for drought and climate change, pose during the opening ceremony at K-Water’s head office in Daejeon on Thursday. (K-Water)

K-water CEO Lee Hak-soo delivers his speech during 2019 International Drought Forum, a conference on drought and climate change, in Daejeon, Thursday. (K-Water)