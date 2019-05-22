Samsung heir meets former US President George W. Bush

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics heir apparent and Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met former US President George W. Bush, in Seoul on Wednesday.



They met at a hotel in central Seoul on the first day of the former American president’s visit to Seoul.



Lee reportedly asked for advice given the changing global economic environment and shared his vision for Samsung’s growth with Bush during a 30-minute closed-door meeting.





Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives at a hotel in Seoul on Wednesday, to meet with former US President George W. Bush. (Yonhap)