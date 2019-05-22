[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
(Korea)
Opened May 15
Crime, Action
Directed by Lee Won-tae
A notorious gangster Jang Dong-soo (Ma Dong-seok) narrowly survives a random attack by a serial killer, and sets out to bring justice to his attacker in his own way: by brutally murdering him. At the same time, a cop Jung Tae-suk (Kim Mu-yeol) seeks to arrest the killer. The two men join forces to form the most unorthodox and perilous team, which will break down the moment they locate Kang.
Miss & Mrs. Cops
(Korea)
Opened May 9
Comedy, Action
Directed by Jung Da-Won
Mi-Young (Ra Mi-ran) used to be considered the Major Crimes Unit’s top cop but now is stationed behind a desk after having a baby. An overly enthusiastic Ji-Hye (Lee Sung-kyung), is on her team and bicker over every detail. But the two put aside their differences when they take on a case.
Avengers: Endgame
(US)
Opened April 24
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
After the devastating events of last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.
Juror 8
(Korea)
Opened May 15
Drama
Directed by Hong Seung-wan
It’s 2008 and eight jurors have been selected to be part of the first-ever trial-by-jury. What seemed to be a slam-dunk case -- packed with clear evidence, testimonies and witnesses -- suddenly takes a wild turn when the defendant denies all charges.