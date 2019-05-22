Kogas strives to improve workplace safety

BUSINESS

Kogas employees hold a campaign for workplace safety on Jan. 29 at its headquarters in Daegu. (Kogas)

Korea Gas Corp. said Wednesday it is carrying out activities to improve workplace safety and prevent industrial accidents, along with regional communities and partner companies.The state-run natural gas company designates the fourth day of every month as the “day of safety inspections.” On the day, it holds campaigns to improve safety awareness among its employees and the public, in collaboration with regional governments and public organizations.It has also formed a team of 13 safety experts to educate partner firms.Last year, it provided consulting on workplace safety to four companies, including Kunsan CityGas Corp., and 11 companies this year.To prevent industrial accidents, Kogas has strengthened sanctions on safety violations and conducted safety inspections at 44 sites without prior notice last year.As a result of its efforts, last month, the gas company was selected by the Ministry of Interior and Safety as the best organization in an evaluation of disaster management among 325 governments and public organizations.Furthermore, in an evaluation of hazard rates among public organizations by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, Kogas was selected as the best performer in 2018 for the second straight year.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)