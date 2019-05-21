SK Group comes up with way to measure firm’s social contribution

BUSINESS

Since returning to office in 2015, SK Group’s chief Chey Tae-won has come up with what appears to be an unorthodox business philosophy: Boosting social contribution is the best way to maximize corporate profits.



While this has been raised at public events, including a meeting with global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, doubts have persisted over whether it is possible to quantitatively assess the company’s contribution to society.



For the first time since it began to crunch related numbers in 2017, SK Group said Tuesday it is now prepared to answer the question -- it was worth about 12.3 trillion won ($10.3 billion) last year.



“While the (calculation) system may not be perfect, it is important that we have started work,” said Chey, according to SK Group. “It means that we have set our goal with a willingness to make up for what we lack.”



The figure was initially based on data from three major arms of SK Group -- SK Innovation, SK Telecom and SK hynix. Chipmaker SK hynix creates about 9.5 trillion won worth of social value, while SK Innovation and SK Telecom produce 1.1 trillion won and 1.6 trillion won, respectively.





Lee Hyung-hee, who leads the social value committee at SK Group, says during a press conference Tuesday

According to the conglomerate, a total of 16 SK affiliates participated in the parent company’s efforts to quantify its contribution to society. Data on the other 13 affiliates will soon be released.As for the benchmarks used for research, SK Group said its social value was measured in three areas: economic impact, business impact and social impact. Based on these standards, it figured out how to translate business “social value” into money.According to SK Group, economic impact refers to its indirect contribution to the economy, such as tax payments. Business impact can be measured by its involvement in curbing environmental pollution, and social impact can be assessed through donations.“The methodology can be changed and it needs constant research,” said Lee Hyung-hee, who leads the social value committee at the group. “We have come up with these indicators by working with academic experts.”SK Group said it will reveal the monetized social contribution, such as in the form of financial statements and business reports. The timing will be determined by each affiliate.The company also said it will use employees’ contribution to social value in business evaluation. For instance, 50 percent of the performance assessment will be based on how much social value was created.The company has also adopted a new approach in the workplace. SK Group affiliates SK Holdings and SK SUPEX committee are allowing a four-day workweek for employees, every other week.