Kim Go-eun cast in new drama series by star screenwriter

Actress Kim Go-eun has been cast in a new drama series by star screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, the series' production company said Monday.Kim will take on two different roles, as a detective in the present and a criminal in the past, in the fantasy romance series, tentatively named "The King: Permanent Monarch," according to Hwa & Dam Pictures.Actor Lee Min-ho has been cast as the male lead for the drama.It will be Kim's second time working with Kim Eun-sook following the hit drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," also known as "Goblin," which aired in 2016-17.The studio said "The King" follows in the footsteps of Kim's previous surreal love stories, including "Secret Garden" and "Guardian."The new drama is scheduled to be broadcast in the first half of next year. (Yonhap)