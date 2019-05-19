KT to enhance partnership with Russia’s biggest telco

BUSINESS

Major South Korean mobile carrier KT said Sunday it has discussed business cooperation with Russia’s biggest telecom firm, Mobile TeleSystems, to boost their partnership in the fifth-generation cellular network.



KT’s chief Hwang Chang-gyu met with MTS Group CEO Alexey Kornya on Friday at KT’s headquarters in downtown Seoul. MTS is the largest mobile operator in Russia, with more than 100 million subscribers in Russia and neighboring countries.







KT’s chief Hwang Chang-gyu(left) shakes hands with MTS Group CEO Alexey Kornya on Friday at KT’s headquarters in downtown Seoul. KT

The two sides discussed the application of 5G technology in daily lives, such as in the forms of artificial intelligence and smart home devices, KT said. MTS Group executives were given a tour of Novotel Ambassador in Seoul, where KT has installed 5G-powered AI technology for hospitality services.“KT has played a leading role in helping South Korea launch the world’s first commercial 5G services,” said KT Chairman Hwang. “We are seeking to enhance partnerships with global partners such as MTS Group.”