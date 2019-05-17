Trump delays auto tariff decision by 6 months

WORLD

(AfP-Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump on Friday delayed a decision on whether to impose tariffs on imported cars and parts by six months.Trump said in a proclamation that he is directing the US.Trade Representative to pursue negotiations on cars imported from the European Union and Japan in that period.Trump was expected to decide by Saturday whether to go ahead with imposing tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported autos and parts on national security grounds.He said in the proclamation that he has "considered" the renegotiated South Korea-US free trade agreement but stopped short of exempting South Korea from future tariffs. (Yonhap)