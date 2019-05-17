Unification minister meets with Christian pastors over aid to N. Korea

NATIONAL

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul (Yonhap)

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul met with Christian pastors from major churches Friday to exchange views on humanitarian assistance to North Korea.The meeting came as North Korea is suffering food shortages, having apparently been hit by global sanctions and years of unfavorable weather conditions.The participants raised the need for the government to push for humanitarian assistance to Pyongyang as North Koreans are facing a food crisis at a time when inter-Korean ties remain strained, according to the unification ministry.The meeting brought together Rev. Oh Jung-hyun of SaRang Church; Rev. Kim Sam-hwan of Myungsung Church; Rev. So Kang-suk of the Sae Eden Presbyterian Church and officials from a civic group.The local religious community has long had an interest in seeking aid projects to North Korea.The minister said he will seek to closely consult with the Christian community when accommodating public opinions on North Korea policy and pushing for humanitarian aid projects for the North, the ministry added. (Yonhap)