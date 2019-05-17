S. Korea, France call for strengthening multilateral trade

NATIONAL

South Korea and France on Friday called for strengthening multilateral trade to safeguard free trade, South Korea's finance ministry said.



The consensus was reached in a meeting between Lee Ho-seung, the first vice minister of economy and finance, and French Junior Minister for Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher, in Seoul.







(Yonhap)

They also shared the need of coping with uncertainties amid the trade war between the United States and China, and growing protectionism.Pannier-Runacher also said she hopes that more South Korean companies will invest in France, according to the finance ministry.The meeting came ahead of Lee's visit to Paris next week to attend the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 36 mostly rich nations.