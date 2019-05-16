Samsung SDI showcases optimized ESS in Europe

BUSINESS

(Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI showcased its latest energy storage system at one of the biggest ESS events, Ees Europe 2019, in Munich from Wednesday to Friday.The battery affiliate of Samsung Electronics presented its latest ESS, the E3, which has enhanced energy density and can store 20 percent more energy than previous models, according to the company.The physical size of the battery cell in the E3 remains the same, but the design of the rack and module have been optimized, with the technology advanced to accommodate more energy, Samsung SDI said.Another highlight of the company’s lineup is ESS safety design technology that allows safer energy storage. According to Samsung SDI, it is the first in the industry to meet fire-resistance standards set by certification company Underwriters Laboratories.Demand in the global ESS market is steadily growing, driven by interest in renewable energy. According to SNE Research, the market is expected to grow 31 percent every year, from 11.8 gigawatt hours last year to 77.6 gigawatt hours in 2025.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)