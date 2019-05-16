Rock legend Queen to hold Seoul concert in January

ENTERTAINMENT

Brian May (left), Adam Lambert (center) and Roger Taylor (Hyundai Card)

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen will hold a concert in Seoul on Jan. 18-19, marking the first solo concert by the legendary rock band.According to Hyundai Card, the latest artist to be featured in its Hyundai Card Super Concert project are the guitarist and drummer of Queen, who will be joined by singer Adam Lambert.Lambert has been touring with May and Taylor to fill the shoes of Queen’s famed lead vocalist, the late Freddie Mercury. The other original member of the band, bass guitarist John Deacon, will not be joining the tour as he retired from the music scene two decades ago.The “Queen + Adam Lambert Tour” has featured other musicians on tours, with current members including Spike Edney on keyboards, Tyler Warren on percussion and Neil Fairclough on bass.The January concert will be part of the “Rhapsody Tour,” which will kick off this July in Vancouver. Tickets for the upcoming Seoul concert range from 110,000 won ($92) to 187,000 won, with standing admission costing 154,000 won or 165,000 won.Concerts will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, and 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.The tickets will be made available at ticket.interpark.com and ticket.yes24.com at noon on June 14. Hyundai Card holders can book tickets a day earlier, at noon on June 13, and can also get a discount of 20 percent for up to four tickets per person.Music by Queen, which was formed in 1971, has a huge following in Korea, with favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions” and “Somebody to Love.”Last year, the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” -- about the band’s frontman, Freddie Mercury -- became one of the biggest hits of the year here, selling 9.9 million tickets at the box office.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)