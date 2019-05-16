[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Started in 1985, the long-running Everland Rose Festival opens every year in May. This year it opens Friday and continues until June 16. With a 20,000-square-meter rose garden, visitors can see various kinds of flowers while enjoying the amusement park.It is held inside the Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and is open to visitors of all ages.To find out more about the event, including admission fees and how to get there, visit the homepage at everland.com for information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese.This festival takes place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach.One of the highlights of the festival is the hot sand bath, where visitors are buried in the sand. Other events include a beach volleyball competition, an exhibition of different types of sand from around the world, and a marathon race.Events in the night include fireworks displays, concerts, and other entertainment events.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.Its homepage (sandfestival.kr) is available in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, Uzbekistan.Coex Aquarium is holding themed events in May, including a photo event, face painting and other activities for children.Throughout the month, a photo event with characters from the popular children’s TV series “The Octonauts” is being held from noon to 4 p.m.A face painting event is being held at the Amazonia World zone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other social media events will also take place.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit the homepage at www.coexaqua.com.Gokseong-gun, famous for its train village, annually holds the Gokseong Rose Festival at the Rose Park located within the train village. Rose varieties from around the world will delight visitors while offering photo opportunities. Visitors can also appreciate the roses while taking a ride on a railbike or by participating in hands-on activities.It is open to visitors of all ages, and the admission fees are 5,000 won.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330, the homepage (www.gokseong.go.kr/tour) is only in Korean.Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour focuses preserving and remembering Korea’s heritage and the ancestors’ spirits, set in the city’s hanok village, made up of traditional houses.During Cultural Heritage Night, visitor can enjoy the cultural heritages including intangible and tangible assets alike as a fun activity.It is held May 25-26, and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit www.jeonjunight.com.