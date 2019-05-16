[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
(Korea)
Opened May 15
Crime, Action
Directed by Lee Won-tae
A notorious gangster Jang Dong-soo (Ma Dong-seok) narrowly survives a random attack by a serial killer, and sets out to bring justice to his attacker in his own way: by brutally murdering him. At the same time, a cop Jung Tae-suk (Kim Mu-yeol) seeks to arrest the killer. The two men join forces to form the most unorthodox and perilous team, which will break down the moment they locate Kang.
Miss & Mrs. Cops
(Korea)
Opened May 9
Comedy, Action
Directed by Jung Da-Won
Mi-Young (Ra Mi-ran) used to be considered the Major Crimes Unit’s top cop but now is stationed behind a desk after having a baby. An overly enthusiastic Ji-Hye (Lee Sung-kyung), is on her team and bicker over every detail. But the two put aside their differences when they take on a case.
Avengers: Endgame
(US)
Opened April 24
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
After the devastating events of last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.
Inseparable Bros
(Korea)
Opened May 1
Drama, Comedy
Directed by Yook Sang-ho
Se-ha (Shin Ha-kyun) possesses a sharp mind but cannot go anywhere without Dong-gu (Lee Kwang-soo), who is a brilliant swimmer but can’t do anything without Se-ha. The two men suffering from disabilities are like brothers, despite not being blood relatives. Their world is shaken when their caretaker dies, leaving them unprotected.