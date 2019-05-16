[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

A notorious gangster Jang Dong-soo (Ma Dong-seok) narrowly survives a random attack by a serial killer, and sets out to bring justice to his attacker in his own way: by brutally murdering him. At the same time, a cop Jung Tae-suk (Kim Mu-yeol) seeks to arrest the killer. The two men join forces to form the most unorthodox and perilous team, which will break down the moment they locate Kang.Mi-Young (Ra Mi-ran) used to be considered the Major Crimes Unit’s top cop but now is stationed behind a desk after having a baby. An overly enthusiastic Ji-Hye (Lee Sung-kyung), is on her team and bicker over every detail. But the two put aside their differences when they take on a case.After the devastating events of last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.Se-ha (Shin Ha-kyun) possesses a sharp mind but cannot go anywhere without Dong-gu (Lee Kwang-soo), who is a brilliant swimmer but can’t do anything without Se-ha. The two men suffering from disabilities are like brothers, despite not being blood relatives. Their world is shaken when their caretaker dies, leaving them unprotected.