[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Grand Hilton Seoul’s buffet restaurant presents an outdoor barbeque promotion.Along with the usual buffet menu, the chefs will prepare grilled meat and seafood at the outdoor terrace. Guests may sit outside to enjoy the ambiance.The promotion runs through Sept. 30 during dinner hours on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The buffet costs 85,000 won per person. For more information, call (02) 2287-8271.Lobby Lounge at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents the Avocado Royal High Tea Set.The set offers avocado cream dacquoise; avocado scone with clotted cream; avocado brownies; brioche sandwich with roasted avocado; roasted avocado stuffed with mushroom, spinach and chicken; and avocado salad with harissa shrimp.Guests can choose either coffee or tea to accompany the food. The set costs 75,000 won person. It is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. until July 31.For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 559-7603.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s The Gallery presents a summer afternoon tea set featuring green tea.The set includes savory finger food and scones with clotted cream, along with access to a buffet that offers green tea-flavored desserts, such as chiffon cake and chocolate tart. Guests can chose from four types of premium green tea.The set is available until July 31 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 50,000 won per person on weekdays and 60,000 won on weekends.For more information or reservations, call (02) 799-8165.Vista Walkerhill Seoul’s restaurant Pizza Hill presents the Pizza Hill Golden Night promotion.Unlimited beer is offered along with access to a station that contains pork ribs, tomato salad, salmon salad chicken, chicken wings and cheese pizza at an outdoor terrace.The promotion is available Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 11 at 60,000 won per person. For an additional 10,000 won, the beer can be changed to Stella Artois.For inquiries and reservation, call (02) 450-4699 .Park Hyatt Busan’s Lounge presents four types of bingsu for the upcoming summer.Ocean Bingsu is decorated with blue cotton candy and contains pineapple, blueberry and surfboard-shaped chocolate toppings. Watermelon Bingsu comprises milk-flavored ice, watermelon, blueberry, watermelon-shaped ice cream and popping chocolate.There are also conventional flavors, such as Mango Bingsu and Red Bean Bingsu.The bingsu promotion is available from 10 a.m. to midnight. Prices start at 35,000 won. For more information or reservations, call (051) 990-1300.