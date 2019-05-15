Prosecution search police agency over alleged corrupt ties with ‘hostess bar king’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The prosecution on Wednesday conducted a search and seizure operation at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency over allegations of corrupt ties between the police and a suspected pimp.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the police agency and the Suseo Police Station in Seoul to secure relevant documents and records.The prosecution suspects that a former police officer, surnamed Park, was warned ahead of police raids into prostitution establishments that he is accused of operating.He is suspected of bribing officers in return.Park, who worked for a Seoul-based police station in 2012, was recently arrested on charges of operating several prostitution establishments in Seoul where he allegedly employed Thai women.Park went into hiding as the prosecution sought to arrest him in 2013 over suspicions that he accepted bribes from a man running nightclubs in return for warning him of planned crackdowns in advance.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)