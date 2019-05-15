[Photo News] Korea celebrates Teachers’ Day

|A teacher and students pose for a picture at an elementary school in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. The students are wearing paper carnations and making hearts over their heads. (Hoehyeon Middle School/Yonhap)
|Students at an elementary school on Jeju Island present handwritten letters to their teachers on Wednesday. (Hado Elementary School/Yonhap)
|A teacher at an elementary school in Daegu dries a student’s foot after a foot bath Wednesday during a Teachers’ Day event. (Yonhap)
|Teachers wash and dry their students’ feet at an elementary school in Daegu to mark Teachers’ Day on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
|Middle school students in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, carry their teacher on a wagon decorated with flowers on Wednesday. (Miwon Middle School/Yonhap)
|Pictures of teachers drawn by students hang on the wall of a middle school in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
|A teacher clowns around with students at a middle school in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
|An elderly woman and lifelong learner attaches a corsage to her teacher’s jacket Wednesday in Mapo-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)
|Lifelong learners studying in Seoul make hearts over their heads during a Teachers’ Day event on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
|Cho Hee-yeon, Seoul’s education superintendent, poses with middle school students Wednesday. (Yonhap)
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)