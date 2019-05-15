Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Korea celebrates Teachers’ Day

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : May 15, 2019 - 17:36
  • Updated : May 15, 2019 - 17:38

In South Korea on Wednesday, schools around the nation marked Teachers’ Day with events that brought teachers and students together. Students here can only express appreciation to teachers through letters and handmade presents, as giving any other gifts to teachers has been prohibited since September 2016 when the anti-graft law took place.


A teacher and students pose for a picture at an elementary school in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. The students are wearing paper carnations and making hearts over their heads. (Hoehyeon Middle School/Yonhap)
 
Students at an elementary school on Jeju Island present handwritten letters to their teachers on Wednesday. (Hado Elementary School/Yonhap)

A teacher at an elementary school in Daegu dries a student’s foot after a foot bath Wednesday during a Teachers’ Day event. (Yonhap)
 
Teachers wash and dry their students’ feet at an elementary school in Daegu to mark Teachers’ Day on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Middle school students in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, carry their teacher on a wagon decorated with flowers on Wednesday. (Miwon Middle School/Yonhap)
 
Pictures of teachers drawn by students hang on the wall of a middle school in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A teacher clowns around with students at a middle school in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

An elderly woman and lifelong learner attaches a corsage to her teacher’s jacket Wednesday in Mapo-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lifelong learners studying in Seoul make hearts over their heads during a Teachers’ Day event on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Cho Hee-yeon, Seoul’s education superintendent, poses with middle school students Wednesday. (Yonhap)


By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


