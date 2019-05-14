Seungri faces possible arrest for alleged embezzlement, prostitution

Seungri did not take questions from reporters as he entered the courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court at around 10 a.m.
Seungri is suspected of procuring prostitutes for parties he organized in 2015, misappropriating funds worth 530 million won from the Burning Sun club in 2016 and misrepresenting his bar Monkey Museum as a restaurant. Police also suspect he bought sexual services in 2015.
|(Yonhap)
Yoo In-suk, CEO of Yuri Holdings, which he co-founded with Seungri, also attended an arrest warrant hearing in connection with charges of arranging prostitution and embezzlement of company funds.
Seungri is believed to have denied all accusations, while Yoo reportedly admitted to some of the charges.
After the hearing, which lasted two hours and 40 minutes, the two were taken to a detention facility at the Jungnang Police Station to await the court‘s decision.
A decision is expected by Wednesday morning at the latest.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)