Antitrust chief leaves for Colombia for competition conference

South Korea‘s antitrust chief left for Colombia on Monday for an international conference on competition, the Fair Trade Commission said.



Kim Sang-jo will attend the International Competition Network annual conference in Cartagena, Colombia, from Wednesday to Friday, according to the commission.





Korea`s FTC Chairman Kim Sang-jo (Yonhap)

The Colombian Superintendence of Industry and Commerce said that discussions will focus on strategies related to digital economy, innovation, market definitions and the role of competition policy.Kim is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the United States, the European Union, Britain and India, including Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice antitrust division. (Yonhap)