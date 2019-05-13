[News Briefs] Police raid clinic over propofol abuse allegations involving Samsung heiress

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday seven officers off its search unit had been dispatched to the clinic in Gangnam district, Seoul, at 10 a.m. for search and seizure.
|Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin (Yonhap)
Police are looking into the clinic for evidence of unlawful administration of propofol. They had seized a patient observation chart and a drug prescription chart during the first raid on March 23.
The investigation involving the eldest daughter of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee kicked off following a March 20 report by Korean news outlet Newstapa, which quoted a former nurse’s assistant as saying that the clinic had altered charts to erase records of Lee’s visits and drug taking.
The nurse’s assistant said in an interview with Newstapa that during the period she worked at the clinic, from January to October 2016, she had witnessed Lee receiving injections of propofol once or twice a month at the clinic’s VIP ward.
Lee has admitted to having visited the hospital for treatments, but denied allegations of illicit drug use in an official statement issued March 21.
The medical team’s mobile phones have also been confiscated for evidence analysis, police added.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)