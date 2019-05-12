BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop group to have a music video with more than 800 million YouTube views, its Seoul-based agency said Saturday.



YG Entertainment said that BLACKPINK's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" surpassed the threshold at around 4:16 p.m. Saturday, nearly 11 months after the music video was released last June.



Excluding PSY, the South Korean solo artist whose mega-hit "Gangnam Style" has 3.3 billion views on YouTube, BLACKPINK is the first K-pop group to see one of its music videos reach 800 million views online, according to YG Entertainment.







(Yonhap)

"YouTube and social media are catalysts for change in the global music market," YG Entertainment said. "It shows that the world is closely watching BLACKPINK, who can be called 'queen' in this area."BLACKPINK, who debuted in 2016, already made history when its latest single, "Kill This Love," charted on Billboard's main singles chart -- the Hot 100 -- and the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the United Kingdom for four and five weeks in a row, respectively, making it the first female Korean act to record such an achievement.The video for "Kill This Love," which was released on April 5, passed 300 million YouTube views earlier this week.YG Entertainment said the K-pop quartet will kick off its European tour next Saturday in Amsterdam. (Yonhap)