Presidential office eyes Moon's meeting with rival parties' chiefs this month

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday it plans to seek a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and rival party leaders this month and is open to discussing the agenda with opposition parties.
President Moon proposed a meeting with the leaders of political parties to discuss Seoul's potential plan to send food aid to North Korea during his special live interview with public broadcaster KBS on Thursday.
The proposal came amid a political stalemate following a move by the ruling Democratic Party and three minor parties to "fast-track" key reform bills despite strong opposition from the main opposition party.
"The agenda can be adjusted through discussions. We seek to prepare to enable such a meeting to occur this month," a presidential official said, asking not to be named.
The official added that Cheong Wa Dae will push for working-level consultations immediately, so that the meeting can take place as fast as possible.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) strongly opposed the fast-track bid, calling it evidence of the liberal bloc's tyranny.
In response to Moon's proposal, LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn raised the need for a meeting to discuss current issues, including the fast-track row, other than food assistance to North Korea.
He also called for the party leaders to have one-on-one meetings with Moon, but an official from Cheong Wa Dae said such a proposal can't be considered in the current situation.
Moon stressed the need to fully operate a joint policy consultative body involving the government and rival parties.
The president and floor leaders of five political parties reached an agreement during a meeting in August 2018 to hold such a session once every quarter. But such gatherings have not taken place since the inaugural meeting in November.