Haeundae beach to open June 1

This photo shows Haeundae Beach in Busan, some 450 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 17, 2018. (Yonhap)

Beaches in the Busan area are set to open for the summer. Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches will open June 1 and July 1, respectively.The Busan Metropolitan City Government announced Friday that it would hold a conference Monday at City Hall to discuss the operation of beaches during the upcoming summer season.At the conference, local authorities are to discuss a number of issues so that local and foreign visitors can enjoy the beaches: safety measures, facility renovation and maintenance, food and accommodation management, and parasol and swimming tube rentals.Opening and closing dates for the beaches will be synchronized to avoid confusion. Haeundae, Songjeong and Songdo beaches will be open June 1 to Aug. 31. Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Ilgwang and Imnang beaches will be open July 1 to Aug. 31.“We are doing our best, in cooperation with the local authorities, to come up with various programs to develop the beaches into tourist destinations that are accessible during all four seasons,” an official from the city government said.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)