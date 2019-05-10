Woman jumps from high-speed train

NATIONAL

Woman who jumped off from KTX on Thursday gets rescued (Gongju Fire Station. Yonhap)

A woman in her 30s jumped off a running high-speed train at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. She was rescued and moved to a hospital, but is reported to be in critical condition.According to Korail and Gongju Police Station, a 31-year-old female passenger, whose name has not been disclosed, threw herself from of a Korea Train Express traveling at around 170 kilometers per hour. The train, which had departed from Seoul heading to Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, was travelling between Osong Station in North Chungcheong Province and Gongju Station in South Chungcheong Province when she jumped. She had used an emergency hammer equipped in the train to break the window.Other passengers who witnessed the jump alerted train crew, who called a rescue team. The woman was discovered lying by the rails inside a tunnel in Gongju. The woman was severely wounded all over her body and was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital.The woman has regained consciousness, but is unable to speak or walk, police said. They plan to further investigate the incident.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)