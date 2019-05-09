SK hynix ships samples of 96-Layer 4D NAND flash to clients

BUSINESS

SK hynix has delivered samples of its new 1-terabit quadruple-level cell product to major solid-state drive controller companies, according to the firm on Thursday.The product is applied with the firm’s own quadruple-level cell technology based on four-dimensional NAND flash.The Korean chipmaker intends to expand its NAND portfolio to 96-layer-based 1-terabit QLC products in response to the growing next-generation high-density memory market.QLC stores 4 bits of data in one NAND cell, allowing higher density compared to triple-level cell technology that stores 3 bits per cell. Using QLC, it is possible to develop high-density products with cost competitiveness, according to the company.SK hynix said it able to secure the industry’s top-level cost competitiveness through the product, which has reduced the area to less than 90 percent of the existing 3D-based QLC products.Wallace Kou, chief executive of Taiwan-based solid-state drive firm Silicon Motion, was “impressed” by the chip’s overall performance, and said samples met its SSD product requirements.SK hynix is developing its own QLC software algorithm and controller at the same time, and plans to launch solution products in time to meet client demand.“We plan to launch our own QLC-based SSD from next year when demand for enterprise QLC NAND is expected to become meaningful,” said Han Joo-na, SK hynix’s vice president and head of NAND development strategy office.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)