[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jeonju Hanok Village is holding the “Walk with a King” tour every Saturday through Oct. 26, with the exception of Aug. 3 and 8.The tour is open to up to 100 people. A guide will take you around the beautiful city of Jeonju, including a spot that offers a special view of Gyeongggijeon Shrine.Admission fees are 10,000 won per person, and the hours are from 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.Coex Aquarium is holding themed events in May, including a photo event, face painting and other activities for children.Throughout the month, a photo event with characters from the popular children’s TV series “The Octonauts” is being held from noon to 4 p.m.A face painting event is being held at the Amazonia World zone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other social media events will also take place.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit the homepage at www.coexaqua.com.The Taean Tulip Festival offers photo opportunities for local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes.Additional events include magic shows and herbarium making.Fees are 12,000 won for adults, 9,000 won for children and 10,000 won for seniors.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and continues until Sunday.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.The Namwon Chunhyang Festival celebrates the love between Chunhyang and Lee Mongryong, based on the famous Korean love story “Chunhyangjeon” set in Namwon.This festival takes place until Sunday, and includes traditional cultural programs, performances and exhibitions.It is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for visitors of all ages.Admission fees are 3,000 won for adults and 2,000 won for teenagers.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.chunhyang.org) is only in Korean.During the annual Garden of Morning Calm spring festival, the place is covered with a rich tapestry of color from thousands of flowers and trees in full bloom.The festival features a range of exhibitions, cultural events and educational programs.The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the last admission is one hour before closing. The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information including admission fees and discounts in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr.